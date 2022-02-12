Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.06) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.25) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.34) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 260.75 ($3.53).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 206.10 ($2.79) on Tuesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.60.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

