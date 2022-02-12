Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of United Insurance worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 423.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Insurance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Insurance news, insider Brooke Shirazi bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Branch bought 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 39,912 shares of company stock valued at $178,749. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $164.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

