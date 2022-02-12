Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $134.99.

