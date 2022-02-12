Barclays PLC Grows Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 226.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 28.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOMN stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $766.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.39. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

In related news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek acquired 4,500,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

