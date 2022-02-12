Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 41.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $393.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

CTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

