Barclays PLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Investors Title worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title in the third quarter worth $1,312,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $192.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.82. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $151.77 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.54.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.