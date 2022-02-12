Barclays PLC Sells 426 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Barclays PLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $202.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.49 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.