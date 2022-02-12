Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.88.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

