Barclays Trims SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Target Price to $5.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after buying an additional 205,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in SelectQuote by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 145,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.