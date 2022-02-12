Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Announces Earnings Results

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BARK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,863. Bark & Co has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

BARK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bark & Co by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bark & Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

