Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BRRAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barloworld from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of BRRAY stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 5,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110. Barloworld has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

