Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.28) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.29) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.95) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.67 ($11.03).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 625.60 ($8.46) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 689.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 689.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,669.75). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

