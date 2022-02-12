Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($94.25) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($90.80) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($89.66) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($94.33).

Shares of BAS opened at €68.69 ($78.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.34. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($65.59) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($83.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

