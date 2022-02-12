Bata Reaches Market Cap of $117,600.34 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Bata has traded 82.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $117,600.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00294536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001041 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

