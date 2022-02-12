Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 383.8% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of BXRX opened at $0.17 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Baudax Bio
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.