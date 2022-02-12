Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 383.8% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BXRX opened at $0.17 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

