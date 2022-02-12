Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.47

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €48.47 ($55.71) and traded as high as €55.02 ($63.24). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €54.59 ($62.75), with a volume of 4,524,544 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.47.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.