Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.