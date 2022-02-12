Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SACH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

SACH opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

