Beazley plc (BEZ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.90 on March 30th

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 484 ($6.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 464.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.73. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.67. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($7.18) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.55).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

