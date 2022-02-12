Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.92) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($87.36) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.50 ($108.62).

Shares of BC8 opened at €47.07 ($54.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($79.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.94.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

