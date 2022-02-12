Beer Money 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,494.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $522,200.71 and approximately $24,494.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

