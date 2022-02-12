Belden (NYSE:BDC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. Belden has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 81,190 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Belden by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 117,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Belden by 991.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 71,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

