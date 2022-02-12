Berenberg Bank Reiterates €269.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($309.20) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($270.11) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($275.86) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($304.60) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($316.09) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €281.00 ($322.99) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €245.54 ($282.23).
ALV opened at €229.55 ($263.85) on Wednesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($192.30) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($237.70). The company has a fifty day moving average of €215.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €204.80.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.