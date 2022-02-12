Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.19

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.19 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.15 ($0.18). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 121,175 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of £35.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

