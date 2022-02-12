Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 305,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.35% of OceanTech Acquisitions I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEC. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEC opened at $10.03 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

