Berkley W R Corp Grows Stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) by 270.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,365 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.61% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

IPVF opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.00.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

