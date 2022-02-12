Berkley W R Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,346 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.10% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCAE. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $199,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $2,454,000.

Shares of MCAE opened at $9.93 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

