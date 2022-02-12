Berkley W R Corp Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.79% of Goal Acquisitions worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUCK. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,098,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 807,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 557,199 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.70 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

