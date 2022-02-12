Berkley W R Corp Invests $1.54 Million in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 20.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 420,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Shares of TIOA opened at $9.69 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.