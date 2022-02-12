Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $476,885.50 and last traded at $479,370.00. 1,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $480,105.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459,352.14 and a 200 day moving average of $437,524.91.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRK-A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.