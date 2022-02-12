BetProtocol (BEPRO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00038020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00104638 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

