Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Up 5%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS) shares rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05). Approximately 14,228,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,057,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.68 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

