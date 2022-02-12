Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $1,483,189.14 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,483,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.31. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $296,921,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,879,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

