Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $1,483,189.14 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,483,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.31. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
