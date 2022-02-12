Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of BILL opened at $236.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,107 shares of company stock worth $117,889,001. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Bill.com by 159,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bill.com by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

