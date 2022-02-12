BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.24. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 8,989 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.
About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.
