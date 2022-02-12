BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.24. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 8,989 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.