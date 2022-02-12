Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Trading Up 5.5% on Strong Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $666.46 and last traded at $659.81. Approximately 874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.17.

The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,124,000 after buying an additional 68,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $32,548,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

