Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Trading Up 5.5% on Strong Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $666.46 and last traded at $659.81. Approximately 874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.17.
The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS.
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.