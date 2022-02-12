Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Biocept alerts:

BIOC opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biocept by 177,825.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares during the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.