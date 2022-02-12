Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.