Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.