BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,136.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

