Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.