Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Black Hills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. Black Hills has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $72.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
