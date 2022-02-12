BlackHat (BLKC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $370,372.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $750,623.87 and $370,372.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.18 or 1.00048803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006231 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

