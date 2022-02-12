BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 28th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

