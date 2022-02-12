BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,290. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 40.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

