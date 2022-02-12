BlackRock Inc. Has $36.94 Million Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.76% of New Fortress Energy worth $36,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research firms have commented on NFE. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.