BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.06% of Stoneridge worth $39,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 63,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 26.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

