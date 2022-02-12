BlackRock Inc. Purchases 109,337 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.63% of Owl Rock Capital worth $35,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

