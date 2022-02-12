BlackRock Inc. Sells 14,717 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.52% of National Research worth $37,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after buying an additional 127,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in National Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 199,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

