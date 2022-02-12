BlackRock Inc. Sells 68,944 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 68,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.07% of Waterstone Financial worth $36,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 226,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 201,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

