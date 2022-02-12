BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.47% of Precigen worth $35,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGEN opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $444.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.27. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 206,004 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $739,554.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

